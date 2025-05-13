Stifel Financial Corp Sells 6,518 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,394,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 475,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,533,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 67,725 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $809.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.96 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

