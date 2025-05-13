Stifel Financial Corp Sells 8,007 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Navient were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 815.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 757.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.40 million. Navient had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Navient

Navient Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.