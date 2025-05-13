Stifel Financial Corp Sells 967 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Itron were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,919 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Itron by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 333,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,197,000 after purchasing an additional 214,600 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $60,199.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,285.40. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Marshall Wright sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $29,449.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,233.20. This trade represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,187 shares of company stock valued at $945,620 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.36.

Itron Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of ITRI opened at $112.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.36. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $90.11 and a one year high of $124.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.71.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $607.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

