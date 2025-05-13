Stifel Financial Corp Takes $495,000 Position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 246,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 36,792 shares during the period.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PSC opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.22. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $798.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

