StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 11.9%
NASDAQ AKTX opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile
