StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SALM opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $2.09.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

