StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Up 8.0%

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

