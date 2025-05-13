StockNews.com Upgrades ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) to “Buy”

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James set a $22.00 target price on ATN International in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

ATNI opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $232.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.69. ATN International has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $33.72.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.47). ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.67 million. Research analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 4,208.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ATN International in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 42,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 1,865.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 22,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 25,727 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

