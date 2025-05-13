Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $208.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

