Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cormark raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $62.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.08. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6332 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

