Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1,421.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 963.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 109,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 98,911 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 930.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. This represents a 0.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.00. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $101.40.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cfra upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.53.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

