Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP – Free Report) by 197.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,999 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.15% of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of BATS:QTAP opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 million, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.94. Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $40.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (QTAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. QTAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

