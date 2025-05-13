Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 5,160 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 627.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 378.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $180.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $181.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.65.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $265.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.96 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 7.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

