Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRM. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 155,899 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $2,292,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 471,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,142.42. This represents a 34.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perimeter Solutions Trading Up 2.1%

PRM stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -84.71 and a beta of 1.88. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $72.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Perimeter Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Perimeter Solutions

About Perimeter Solutions

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.