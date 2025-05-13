Susquehanna International Group LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,088 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPX. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 373.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX opened at $130.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $847.15 million, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.24. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $143.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.64.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

