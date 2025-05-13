Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 2,539 Shares of Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Price Performance

Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X stock opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 3.76. Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $67.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16.

Get Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X alerts:

Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

The Direxion Daily Cnsmr Discret Bull 3XShrs (WANT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to the U.S. consumer discretionary sector. WANT was launched on Nov 29, 2018 and is managed by Direxion.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.