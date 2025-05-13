Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 2,539 Shares of Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Price Performance
Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X stock opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 3.76. Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $67.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16.
Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Company Profile
