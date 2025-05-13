Susquehanna International Group LLP Trims Position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,357 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 3,028.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 433.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLJH opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $33.36.

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

