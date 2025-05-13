Susquehanna International Group LLP Trims Stake in Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its stake in Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,514 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.90% of Global X PropTech ETF worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X PropTech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X PropTech ETF stock opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1,195.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average of $34.67. Global X PropTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

Global X PropTech ETF Profile

The Global X PropTech ETF (PTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X PropTech index. The fund tracks an index comprised of 50 global property technology companies, PropTechs, benefiting from innovations relating to residential and commercial real estate efficiency. Selection and weighting are based on market capitalization.

