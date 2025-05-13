Susquehanna International Group LLP Trims Stake in Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its stake in Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,514 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.90% of Global X PropTech ETF worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Global X PropTech ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Global X PropTech ETF stock opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1,195.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average of $34.67. Global X PropTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.
Global X PropTech ETF Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X PropTech ETF
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Palantir’s Latest Deal Could Put a Freeze on Its Stock Price
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 4 Automaker Stocks React to Tariffs: Winners and Losers
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Here’s Why Call Option Traders Love Dutch Bros Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X PropTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X PropTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.