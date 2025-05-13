Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,806 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 343.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,064,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,428 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,002,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,309.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 471,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 437,859 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,891,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 831.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 364,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 325,585 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNDX. Citigroup cut their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $945.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. Syndax Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

