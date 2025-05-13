Tamboran Resources (TBN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 TU earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Tamboran Resources to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tamboran Resources stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40. Tamboran Resources has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tamboran Resources stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tamboran Resources Corp ( NYSE:TBN Free Report ) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Tamboran Resources were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Tamboran Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tamboran Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin.

