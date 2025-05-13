Tamboran Resources (TBN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 TU earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.
Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Tamboran Resources to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tamboran Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Tamboran Resources stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40. Tamboran Resources has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $34.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tamboran Resources
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Tamboran Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tamboran Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.
Tamboran Resources Company Profile
Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin.
