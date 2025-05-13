TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.12 and traded as high as $32.92. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 176,326 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of TAT Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th.

TAT Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. The company has a market cap of $352.05 million, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TATT. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in TAT Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,349,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TAT Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,864,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in TAT Technologies by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 22,987 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TAT Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TAT Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Featured Articles

