Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on THC. Barclays raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.63.

NYSE THC opened at $154.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $109.82 and a one year high of $171.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,001 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $742,648.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,984.50. This trade represents a 18.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,549,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 956.6% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

