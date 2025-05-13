Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $23,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,458 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 826.4% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 70,918 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,640,000 after acquiring an additional 63,263 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA opened at $318.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. The trade was a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $33,673,167.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,850. This trade represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,623 shares of company stock valued at $114,400,501. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Argus set a $410.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tesla from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.46.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

