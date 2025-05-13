The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAM. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 44.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 10.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $281.10 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.12.

Boston Beer Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SAM opened at $242.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.13. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.10 and a 52-week high of $339.77.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.38. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $481.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

