The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives $87.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Redburn Partners cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $85.32 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 9,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $745,282.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,038.78. This trade represents a 17.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,041 shares of company stock worth $41,072,558 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,616,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,817,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,742,000 after acquiring an additional 760,043 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,455,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,894,000 after acquiring an additional 265,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $1,289,544,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,739,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,911,000 after buying an additional 1,864,286 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

