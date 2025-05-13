The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,301,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,009 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Chemours were worth $22,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Chemours by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CC opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Chemours had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

CC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Chemours from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

