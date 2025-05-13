The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Stock

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $170.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO

TKO Group Trading Up 0.3%

TKO Group stock opened at $160.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $98.99 and a 12 month high of $179.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of -381.35 and a beta of 0.73.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TKO Group news, Director Jonathan Kraft acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.78 per share, with a total value of $3,035,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,600. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sonya E. Medina acquired 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.93 per share, with a total value of $33,302.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,860. The trade was a 13.19% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 141,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,218,000. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,691,000 after acquiring an additional 16,536 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 123,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after acquiring an additional 73,617 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.