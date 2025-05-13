The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Position Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 66,185 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.24% of Greenbrier Companies worth $23,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 892.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 241.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 812.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.53 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.45%.

Separately, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

