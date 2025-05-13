The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 10,451 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of CleanSpark worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 962.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $103,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,103.33. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $95,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,450,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,068,106.40. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,836 shares of company stock valued at $335,945. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 4.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. CleanSpark, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $20.64.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $181.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. CleanSpark’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital raised shares of CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

