The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 543 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $679,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after buying an additional 35,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,212,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $125,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,446.64. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $311,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,708.18. This represents a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $561,900 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $122.94 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.59 and a 52-week high of $141.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $665.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

