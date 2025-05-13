The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 764 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. FMR LLC raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,620,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,097,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,448 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,496,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 727,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,439,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,278,000 after acquiring an additional 308,117 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Insider Activity at Acadia Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 114.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.39. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $26.29.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 500.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

