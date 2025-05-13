The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 231,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 27,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,916,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 159,506 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 1,349.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 35,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 2.7%

RITM stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.20.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

