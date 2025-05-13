The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,158 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of First Majestic Silver worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,423,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,784,000 after purchasing an additional 598,996 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 897.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,759,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 121,892 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,026,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 633,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 816,288 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 132,661 shares during the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:AG opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.81.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $241.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AG. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

