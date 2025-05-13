The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 500 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3,082.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,056,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,155 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 256,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 140,698 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 118,159 shares during the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,819,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $40.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

