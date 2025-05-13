The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 7,239 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Greenbrier Companies worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 545,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 264,552 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 29,231 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,257,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 197,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 166,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of GBX opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.83. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.53 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

