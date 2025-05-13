The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 346.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 221,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 171,478 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 11.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 650,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 64,221 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

