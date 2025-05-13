The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

