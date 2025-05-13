The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 638.6% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 10.3%

BROS opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $355.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.30 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $13,824,956.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,310,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,415,408.94. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $58,728,979.23. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,674,752.68. This represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BROS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.21.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

