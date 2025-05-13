The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Sandstorm Gold worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James set a $9.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 7.3%

SAND opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.33 and a beta of 0.48.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. Analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

