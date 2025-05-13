The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.26 Million Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $9,098,917.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.59. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.50 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 32.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

