The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.27 Million Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 1,398.6% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 411,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 384,295 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth $2,403,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NYSE CXW opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.79.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

