The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RRR. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $61.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $497.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.12 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 38.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RRR. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

