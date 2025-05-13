The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Hawkins worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in Hawkins by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 67,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 26,970 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $817,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hawkins stock opened at $117.68 on Tuesday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.98 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87.
Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
