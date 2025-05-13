The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Park National were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Park National by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Park National by 808.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Park National by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Park National by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Park National during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $167.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.59 and a 200-day moving average of $168.17. Park National Co. has a one year low of $131.93 and a one year high of $207.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

PRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Park National from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Park National in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.50 target price on the stock.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

