The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.42 Million Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE AXS opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $102.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.53. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 17.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,139,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $199,999,959.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,404,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,786,435.50. This trade represents a 47.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXS

About AXIS Capital

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.