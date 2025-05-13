The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.42 Million Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 150,195 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 59,188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Shares of GLNG opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $44.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is 208.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLNG. Dnb Nor Markets raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Fearnley Fonds raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLNG

About Golar LNG

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.