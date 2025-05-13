The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,278.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $5.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 4.8%

HBI opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.50. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.42 million. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Robert F. Moran bought 74,850 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $449,848.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 216,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,401.73. This trade represents a 52.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

