The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.50 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200,228 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 3.5%

IWM stock opened at $207.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.03.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

