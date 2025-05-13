The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VITL. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 57.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 34,758 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 35.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 172,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 38.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 74,593 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 57,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 45,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $1,520,227.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,736 shares in the company, valued at $23,708,865.84. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $784,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,942,890 shares in the company, valued at $226,893,645.20. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,124 shares of company stock worth $3,019,308. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VITL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vital Farms to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Vital Farms Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $48.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $162.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

