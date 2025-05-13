The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,234,000 after buying an additional 6,174,281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $374,557,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,081,000 after buying an additional 1,170,093 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,737,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $158,702,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 4.0%

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $209.07 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $222.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

